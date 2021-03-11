Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.14

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.14 and last traded at $76.65, with a volume of 36798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.70.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.29.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 132,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $7,967,587.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,726,600 shares of company stock valued at $288,816,774 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 33,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

