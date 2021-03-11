Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.56

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.56 and last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 3286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

PARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.51.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Par Pacific by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

