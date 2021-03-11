Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 373.17 ($4.88).
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 399 ($5.21) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.
Shares of Drax Group stock traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 371.20 ($4.85). The stock had a trading volume of 469,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,226. The firm has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22. Drax Group has a 12 month low of GBX 118.90 ($1.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 407.24 ($5.32). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 383.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 331.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82.
Drax Group Company Profile
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.
Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.