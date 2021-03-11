Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 373.17 ($4.88).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 399 ($5.21) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of Drax Group stock traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 371.20 ($4.85). The stock had a trading volume of 469,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,226. The firm has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22. Drax Group has a 12 month low of GBX 118.90 ($1.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 407.24 ($5.32). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 383.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 331.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $6.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.41%.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

