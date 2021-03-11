Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 374,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,792,000. Pfizer makes up 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,341,000 after acquiring an additional 924,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.62. 276,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,430,320. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average is $36.79. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $193.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

