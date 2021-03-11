Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 96,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,975,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,047. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.86. The company has a market capitalization of $135.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $88.19.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

