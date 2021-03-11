Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on E. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. DZ Bank raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NYSE:E traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.07. 7,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,312. ENI has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that ENI will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 27.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,987 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 637,841 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 77.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ENI by 11.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 14.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 553,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after acquiring an additional 68,112 shares in the last quarter.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

