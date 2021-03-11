Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 94 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 390.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $11.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $295.25. The company had a trading volume of 29,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,286. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $342.21. The stock has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $306.45 and its 200 day moving average is $247.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

