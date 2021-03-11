Bellevue Asset Management LLC Has $940,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Alphabet by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,718,812,000 after acquiring an additional 195,592 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2,229.0% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,917,000 after acquiring an additional 177,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Alphabet by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,342,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,220,000 after buying an additional 176,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 price target (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $49.15 on Thursday, hitting $2,085.34. The company had a trading volume of 33,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,358. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,009.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,743.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

