Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $463.19 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.01 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $625.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.