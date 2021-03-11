Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) to announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immersion will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Immersion.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%.

IMMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Immersion from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday.

Immersion stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Immersion has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $269.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.80, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, Director William C. Martin sold 68,473 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $627,212.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,394.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 7,393 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $66,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,817. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,685,713 shares of company stock valued at $38,236,385. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Immersion by 677.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 43,267 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Immersion during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Immersion by 329.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 65,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 50,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Immersion by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

