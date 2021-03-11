Citigroup Inc. Has $19.95 Million Stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 306,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $19,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth $608,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

IHG stock opened at $70.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.02. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

