Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Increased by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 54,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 201,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,891,000 after buying an additional 23,031 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.65.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $224.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.79 and a 200 day moving average of $202.22. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.