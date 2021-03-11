CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%.

Shares of PRTS stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.16. 225,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,440. CarParts.com has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $774.50 million, a PE ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95.

In other news, CEO Lev Peker sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,757,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,718.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mehran Nia sold 596,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $8,391,404.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,764 shares in the company, valued at $545,409.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,366,404 shares of company stock worth $19,614,904. Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

PRTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

