$164.43 Million in Sales Expected for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to report sales of $164.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.33 million to $168.00 million. Zscaler reported sales of $110.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year sales of $634.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $613.17 million to $638.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $849.99 million, with estimates ranging from $821.40 million to $910.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%.

ZS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $13.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.77. 138,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.97 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.57. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $230.88.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total value of $8,097,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,652,242.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $1,281,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,986,749.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,540 shares of company stock valued at $61,066,401 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Zscaler by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 421.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

