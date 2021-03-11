$78.12 Million in Sales Expected for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will announce $78.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QAD’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.30 million. QAD posted sales of $78.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full-year sales of $303.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $302.36 million to $304.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $323.52 million, with estimates ranging from $322.60 million to $325.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QAD.

Get QAD alerts:

QADA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

QADA traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.96. 9,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,144. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 445.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. QAD has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $75.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.79.

In related news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 12,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $753,689.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,728,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of QAD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 118,793 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of QAD by 454.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QAD during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,712,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in QAD by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QAD (QADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.