Brokerages Expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will announce $1.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. Carvana reported sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carvana will report full-year sales of $8.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $9.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.40 billion to $14.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carvana.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVNA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.11.

NYSE:CVNA traded up $13.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.03. 17,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,370. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.35 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 30,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.54, for a total transaction of $8,115,450.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total value of $500,162.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 879,303 shares of company stock worth $244,173,932 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter worth $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in Carvana by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carvana (CVNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.