Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Shares Gap Up to $3.02

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.02, but opened at $3.40. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 28,525 shares trading hands.
CATB has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.19.
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATB)
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?
Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.