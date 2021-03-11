Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Shares Gap Up to $3.02

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.02, but opened at $3.40. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 28,525 shares trading hands.

CATB has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares during the period. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

