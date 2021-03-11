Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.50

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $90.50 and last traded at $88.95, with a volume of 24758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.79.

FOUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.53.

The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 33.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

