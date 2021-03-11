GMS (NYSE:GMS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.11

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.11 and last traded at $43.07, with a volume of 795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GMS shares. Stephens downgraded GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GMS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 75.89 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.42 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 144,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,331,536.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in GMS by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

