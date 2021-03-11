Sylo (SYLO) Hits Market Cap of $5.80 Million

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded up 84.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Sylo has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sylo token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sylo has traded 78.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001528 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000167 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Sylo Profile

Sylo (CRYPTO:SYLO) is a token. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 tokens. Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io

