Morgan Stanley Increases Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $160.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PXD. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $6.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,149. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.66. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $165.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $587,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,545.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $650,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,097,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,566 shares of company stock worth $8,554,173. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.