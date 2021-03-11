Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) PT Raised to $21.00

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LMNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Limoneira currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.53. 1,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $308.62 million, a PE ratio of -19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Limoneira news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,387. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,548 shares of company stock worth $329,586 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 387.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 6.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

