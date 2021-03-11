Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) PT Raised to $48.00 at Barrington Research

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
FRG has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franchise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.
Shares of FRG stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.68. 5,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.44. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29.
In other Franchise Group news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 757,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,457,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,457,000 after acquiring an additional 278,647 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after buying an additional 257,644 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 1,632.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 193,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 182,436 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after buying an additional 175,944 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after buying an additional 137,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.
Franchise Group Company Profile
Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.
