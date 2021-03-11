Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) PT Raised to $48.00 at Barrington Research

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FRG has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franchise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

Shares of FRG stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.68. 5,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.44. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $496.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Franchise Group news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 757,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,457,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,457,000 after acquiring an additional 278,647 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after buying an additional 257,644 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 1,632.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 193,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 182,436 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after buying an additional 175,944 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after buying an additional 137,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

