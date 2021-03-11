Naka Bodhi Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $53,037.00 (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $1.93 million and $53,037.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naka Bodhi Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Naka Bodhi Token alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.51 or 0.00518110 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00064799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00054825 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00071892 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.76 or 0.00543183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00074093 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NBOTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Naka Bodhi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naka Bodhi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.