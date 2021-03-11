First Horizon Corp Has $866,000 Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

First Horizon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 18,592 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 343,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after buying an additional 22,173 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after buying an additional 208,761 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of Bank OZK stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,588. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.63. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $44.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.90.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $266.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.03 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.