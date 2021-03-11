First Horizon Corp Has $3.20 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Horizon Corp grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,651 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,529,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $216,354,000 after acquiring an additional 571,274 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $164,326,000 after acquiring an additional 27,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $136.69 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.76 and a 200-day moving average of $131.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $215.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,550. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. HSBC raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.86.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

