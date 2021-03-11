First Horizon Corp Boosts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,699.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,932,000 after purchasing an additional 275,373 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 227,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 54,293 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CL. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Shares of CL traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.22. The company had a trading volume of 19,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,961,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.45. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at $552,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

