Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $24.59 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $24,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 70.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $612.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $619.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $628.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $681.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.74.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

