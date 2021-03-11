Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,881 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned about 0.29% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $9,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $464,582,000 after buying an additional 175,083 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,693,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,841,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,286,000 after purchasing an additional 54,519 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 142,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $16,641,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,610 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.34. 8,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,837. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $31.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.81.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

