Burney Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $7,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,131,000 after buying an additional 110,833 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.61. 1,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,392. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.94. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,301 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $564,800.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,523.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,882 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $1,060,788.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,076 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,503 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

