Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Down 75.9% in February

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the February 11th total of 212,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Sun Hung Kai Properties alerts:

OTCMKTS:SUHJY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.48. 66,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,060. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.7993 per share. This is a boost from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 4.95%. Sun Hung Kai Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.47%.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.