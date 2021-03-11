Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Gap Down to $1.79

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.79, but opened at $1.57. Savara shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 115,149 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SVRA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Savara in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Savara from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $83.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a current ratio of 12.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37.

In other news, CEO Matthew Pauls bought 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $49,938.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 256,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,522.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Savara during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Savara by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 178,861 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Savara by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Savara by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

