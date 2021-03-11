Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) Stake Lowered by Summit Wealth Group LLC

Summit Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.1% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

BLV stock traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $98.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,677. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $90.70 and a 52 week high of $117.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.38.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

