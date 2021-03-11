Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will report $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is ($0.04). BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $3.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.74.

Shares of BMRN traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.12. 6,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,897. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.29 and a 200-day moving average of $80.22. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $68.25 and a one year high of $131.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $133,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,369,306.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 33,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,895 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.