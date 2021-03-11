Summit Wealth Group LLC Invests $6.69 Million in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 41,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,000. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 4.2% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

MTUM traded down $5.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,952,001 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.70.

