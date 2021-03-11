Summit Wealth Group LLC Invests $6.69 Million in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 41,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,000. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 4.2% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

MTUM traded down $5.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,952,001 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.70.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.