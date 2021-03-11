SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will announce sales of $7.84 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SAP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.93 billion and the lowest is $7.71 billion. SAP reported sales of $7.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year sales of $33.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.50 billion to $33.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $34.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.91 billion to $35.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.11. 15,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,921. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $150.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of SAP by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SAP by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

