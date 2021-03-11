Brokerages Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $816.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to post $816.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $884.60 million and the lowest is $770.30 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $703.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 15,973 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.91. 2,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.35. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $51.37.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

