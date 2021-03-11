DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.12 Million

Analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will post $66.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.97 million and the lowest is $64.28 million. DHT posted sales of $152.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.
On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year sales of $337.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $308.86 million to $365.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $405.74 million, with estimates ranging from $403.39 million to $408.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DHT.
DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 55.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 34,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 49.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 106,084 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 27.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 149,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 31,666 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 30.3% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 40,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DHT stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 68,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,371. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. DHT has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.
DHT Company Profile
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
