DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.12 Million

Analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will post $66.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.97 million and the lowest is $64.28 million. DHT posted sales of $152.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year sales of $337.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $308.86 million to $365.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $405.74 million, with estimates ranging from $403.39 million to $408.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist initiated coverage on DHT in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.10 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 55.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 34,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 49.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 106,084 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 27.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 149,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 31,666 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 30.3% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 40,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHT stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 68,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,371. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. DHT has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

