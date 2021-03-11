Zacks: Brokerages Expect Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) to post $16.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triterras’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.25 million and the lowest is $15.50 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Triterras will report full-year sales of $56.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.20 million to $56.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $116.36 million, with estimates ranging from $107.70 million to $121.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Triterras.

TRIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of TRIT traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.96. 137,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,200,793. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55. Triterras has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Triterras in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Triterras in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Triterras in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Triterras in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Triterras in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

