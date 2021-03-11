Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 121.97%.

Vermilion Energy stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.30. 87,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,719. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on VET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.39.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

