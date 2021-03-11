$200,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to post sales of $200,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $130,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $870,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $920,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $720,000.00, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $830,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Several research analysts have commented on VBLT shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vascular Biogenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 35,766 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,856. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $89.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

