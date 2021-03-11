Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $610,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will post $610,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $860,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $350,000.00. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $330,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 million to $6.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.34 million, with estimates ranging from $7.01 million to $29.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 266,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 311,927 shares in the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBRV stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,851. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

