$3.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to announce sales of $3.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.61 billion and the lowest is $3.42 billion. Infosys posted sales of $3.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year sales of $13.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.37 billion to $13.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.44 billion to $15.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INFY. Investec cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Shares of INFY stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 191,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,108,552. The firm has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.68. Infosys has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $19.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,669,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,865 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,944,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,855,000 after purchasing an additional 187,830 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 358,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $959,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Infosys by 10.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 151,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 14,349 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

