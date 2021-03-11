Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASH. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $325,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 6,944.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.94. 3,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.35. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $89.62.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. Ashland Global’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.