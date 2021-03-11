Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.50.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ASH. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.
In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $325,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Ashland Global stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.94. 3,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.35. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $89.62.
Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. Ashland Global’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.
Ashland Global Company Profile
Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.
Further Reading: Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.