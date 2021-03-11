SIBCoin (SIB) Trading Up 29.9% Over Last 7 Days

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. SIBCoin has a market cap of $1.17 million and $2,748.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,727.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,803.06 or 0.03178484 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.20 or 0.00351151 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.83 or 0.00956911 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.39 or 0.00393791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.07 or 0.00328004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.33 or 0.00275589 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00021537 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,031,477 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

