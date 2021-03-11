Zap (ZAP) Trading 24.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. One Zap token can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000628 BTC on exchanges. Zap has a market cap of $84.09 million and $80,058.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00052036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.66 or 0.00711587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00066306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00027832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.