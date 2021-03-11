Pandion Therapeutics (PAND) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PAND) recently:
- 3/4/2021 – Pandion Therapeutics had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/4/2021 – Pandion Therapeutics had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.
- 2/26/2021 – Pandion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/26/2021 – Pandion Therapeutics had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.
- 2/25/2021 – Pandion Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PAND traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.90. 3,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,018. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85. Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $62.90.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Pandion Therapeutics by 542.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pandion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Pandion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Pandion Therapeutics by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Pandion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for Pandion Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandion Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.