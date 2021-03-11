Pandion Therapeutics (PAND) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PAND) recently:

3/4/2021 – Pandion Therapeutics had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Pandion Therapeutics had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

2/26/2021 – Pandion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Pandion Therapeutics had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

2/25/2021 – Pandion Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAND traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.90. 3,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,018. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85. Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $62.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Pandion Therapeutics by 542.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pandion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Pandion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Pandion Therapeutics by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Pandion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprised of an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

