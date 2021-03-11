Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Releases Earnings Results

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 5.65%.

MLVF traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,241. The firm has a market cap of $145.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.03. Malvern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

