ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $61.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ViacomCBS traded as high as $85.21 and last traded at $84.29, with a volume of 111408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.89.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie upped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.52.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.