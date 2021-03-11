VeriCoin (VRC) Market Cap Achieves $3.29 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $657,155.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0981 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,606.88 or 0.99787901 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00034276 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012467 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00104442 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000918 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003322 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,512,647 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

